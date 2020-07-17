Gwen Stefani Shows Off ‘Shelton’ Necklace & Exposed Bra Straps During ’30 Rock’ Reunion Special

Gwen got to briefly sing during a musical segment with Jane Krakowski.

Gwen Stefani wore her love for boyfriend Blake Shelton on her chest during her appearance on the 30 Rock reunion special.

Brian Lowry of CNN described the television event “as an infomercial for all things NBC,” and Gwen was one of the many members of the NBCUniversal family who made a brief cameo on the hour-long special. The 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman stars on the network’s reality singing competition, The Voice, alongside Blake, 44. Both halves of the music power couple are coaches on the show. Gwen took last season off, but she’s set to return for Season 19 of the popular long-running series.

The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker popped up on NBC’s official Twitter page in GIF form Thursday night when the 30 Rock special aired. The brief video was footage from her cameo. She was showing off her edgy style, even though she was only filmed from the chest up. She wore a form-fitting white tank top with arm openings that scooped down low to reveal a hint of her black bra. The thin straps of the undergarment were also fully exposed.

Gwen’s sleek, platinum blond locks were parted to the side and curled under at the ends. The glamorous songstress was rocking her signature red lip, and she had on a number of accessories. They included bangle bracelets, an array of rings, and layered gold necklaces. One of her necklaces featured a nameplate pendant with her surname in Old English lettering. Another necklace was an identical design, but its pendant read “Shelton.” Both nameplates appeared to be encrusted with small diamonds.

Gwen has been photographed wearing the pendant with her last name before, but the jewelry tribute to her significant other seems to be somewhat new.

Gwen and her longtime love proved that they can create magic together when they collaborated on the romantic duet “Nobody But You,” but Gwen had a more difficult time working with 30 Rock diva Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski). For her cameo on the reunion show, she acted incredulous when she learned that she would not be singing her song “The Sweet Escape.” Instead, Gwen joined Jenna and This Is Us star Mandy Moore to perform a “NBCUniversal anthem.” However, she only got to belt out the word “whoa” with a few vocal flourishes, and Jenna kept telling her she was “muted.”

Gwen wore the “Stefani” necklace during her performance with Blake at the Grammys earlier this year. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Blake didn’t appear with his ladylove on the show, but fans of the couple will get to see them together again when The Voice returns this fall. They’ll be joined by returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.