Allie Auton Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Bra & Cycling Shorts

Allie Auton took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a sultry update with her 578,000 followers. The Australian model rocked a skimpy bra and skintight shorts combo that flaunted her insanely toned physique.

Allie was outdoors, dressed in her sexy sporty look. She posed front and center, standing with her legs apart with one foot on tiptoe. Instead of facing the camera, she looked to the side with a small smile. She wore a white jean jacket to somehow combat the cold season in Australia, which was halfway taken off her shoulder to show more skin in the shot. Behind her were glass windows of a building. A filter was presumably applied to the picture as the colors seemed enhanced.

A swipe to the right featured a snapshot of a bound copy of Allie’s workout e-book. The next pics in the series showed different kinds of prepared food, including waffles, burgers, and pudding, and more.

Allie sported an attire that included a black Calvin Klein bra that featured fully-lined cups and a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of her ample cleavage. The piece had a snug fit and barely contained her voluptuous chest. The straps that provided support went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms. The classic Calvin Klein logo was printed on the thick band that hugged her toned midriff.

She matched the top with a pair of body-hugging cycling shorts in the same color. It was seemingly made of a form-fitting fabric that helped emphasize her curvy waist. She completed her look by wearing white socks and sneakers.

For the occasion, Allie wore her platinum blond locks in a center part and styled in a low ponytail. She left a few tendrils of hair hanging on the sides of her face. The babe accessorized with a gold necklace and hoop earrings.

Allie wrote a lengthy caption about her upcoming e-book. She mentioned that the “home workout” guide came with a lot of healthy recipes that anyone can try out.

As of this writing, the latest upload gained more than 9,500 likes and over 100 comments. Many of her eager online fans flocked to the comments section and wrote loving messages. A lot of her followers complimented her fit body, while some congratulated her for her new accomplishment.

“What a hottie! Congrats, angel!” one of her fans wrote.

“Congrats! That’s so nice and healthy! I had my health trip for a couple of months, and I like your dishes. Thank you for your creativity,” another follower commented.

“YAY! Go girl. You are amazing,” a third social media user added.