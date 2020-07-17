‘The Bold Type’ Writers Squash Relationship Between Kat And Eva Following Backlash

The writers of the television series The Bold Type made a last-minute change to Thursday’s finale after facing backlash from fans and being called out by one of the show’s stars, according to report from Vulture.

The Bold Type follows three women, including social media director Kat Edison, played by Aisha Dee, as they navigate life and love while working at Scarlet Magazine. During the pilot episode, viewers were also introduced to Nikohl Boosheri as Adena El Amin — a proud Muslim lesbian who quickly became Kat’s on-again, off-again girlfriend.

In Season 4, the writers made the decision to set up a romantic relationship between the director and Eva (Alex Paxton-Beesley), who was described as an “NRA card-carrying Republican.” Fans of the series were disappointed by the story arc and took to social media to express their thoughts, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The writers of the series acknowledged the criticism by putting an end to the flirtation between Kat and Eva. The day before the episode was set to air, Freeform reportedly removed the media screener of the finale and replaced it with an edited version.

In the new version, Kat and Eva have sex after attending a party together. Kat spends the night with Eva but quickly sneaks out before she wakes up. Later in the episode, she is seen sending a text to Eva, letting her know that the relationship is “too complicated.” This ending differs from the original cut as that version left the door open for the two women to keep seeing each other in upcoming episodes.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

The storyline was also criticized by Dee, who released a lengthy statement via Instagram, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“The decision to have Kat enter into a relationship with a privileged conservative woman felt confusing and out of character,” Dee said. “The Kat I know and love would never make these choices. It was heartbreaking to watch Kat’s story turn into a redemption story for someone else, someone who is complicit in the oppression of so many. Someone [whose] politics are actively harmful to her communities.”

The show’s producers, Freeform, and Universal Television later released a joint statement, applauding Dee’s decision to “[raise] her hand and [start] conversations around these important issues,” according to a report from TVLine. The statement reiterated the desire to tell authentic stories on The Bold Type and acknowledged that it can only be done by listening.

It’s unclear if this means Kat and Adena will be reuniting, but it definitely leaves room for a more appropriate love interest for the biracial woman.

The Bold Type has yet to be renewed for a fifth season.