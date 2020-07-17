Iggy Azalea Stuns Fans In Low-Cut Checkered Crop Top For Sizzling Hot New Photos

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to treat fans to a couple of new eye-catching photos of herself looking smoking hot. The Australian rapper uses the social media platform regularly and didn’t disappoint with her most recent outfit post.

The “Change Your Life” hitmaker — who recently revealed the name of her son — stunned in a low-cut black-and-white checkered crop top that featured thin straps. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. Azalea paired the ensemble with high-waisted matching bottoms and rocked acrylic nails with a coat of pink polish. She opted for no visible jewelry but accessorized with stylish white-framed sunglasses while showing off the numerous tattoos on her right arm and fingers. According to Steal Her Style, she has a total of 16 tattoos inked all over her body.

Azalea styled her wavy blond hair up but left the front to frame out her face.

The 30-year-old treated followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in front of a gray backdrop from the waist-up. Azalea directly faced the camera and raised her right hand to her shoulder. She held a champagne glass with what looked to contain a soft drink in the other and sported a pouty expression.

In the next slide, Azalea turned around and rocked an over-the-shoulder pose. She placed one hand on her hip while staring at the camera with her mouth slightly open. Azalea continued to hold her beverage with her other hand.

For her caption, she credited Fashion Nova for her ensemble and added the tropical drink emoji.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 546,000 likes and over 4,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13.5 million followers.

“You’re out of this worldddd sisss,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Who allowed you to look like that Iggy?” another person shared.

“WE LOVE YOU IGGY,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Iggy is the most beautiful woman in the universe,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Azalea. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was snapped in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous Mona Lisa artwork in a couple of Polaroid snapshots. The “Black Widow” songstress wore a short-sleeved back T-shirt that featured a colorful graphic across the front. Azalea styled her long straight blond hair half-up and accessorized with strands of white pearls. She appeared to have applied colorful eyeshadow that popped in the two-photo upload.