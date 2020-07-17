’90 Day Fiancé’: Colt Johnson Overshares About His Sex Life While Talking To His Mom

Colt Johnson is bonding with his mother, Debbie, in Brazil during an upcoming episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, according to a report from E! News.

The mother-son duo traveled to the South American country to meet and get to know the family of Colt’s new girlfriend, Jess, who made her 90 Day debut this season.

In a sneak peek, Debbie is seen having breakfast while overlooking the ocean as Colt steps in to join her. The two begin talking about their journey to Brazil and it is revealed that Debbie suffered a meltdown upon arrival. Colt goes on to tell his mother that he and Jess decided to get a new room because he wanted to give her space to rest after the incident.

“I’m actually very happy that you and Jess decided to get your own room,” she says. “It would be very, very awkward for me to be in one room and you guys in the other room having sex or whatever you did.”

“I’m thankful too because Jess is pretty loud,” Colt responds.

“I don’t need to know that,” Debbie says.

The two share a cute moment before Colt decides to mention the fact that his girlfriend felt Debbie was angry at her for some reason. It seems she assumed Debbie’s emotional reaction was linked to something she had done or said, but that wasn’t quite true.

During breakfast, Colt questions her about the reason behind her breakdown.

“Well, you guys were talking in the car about your future and children and getting married, and it’s like we were here just for an hour and you guys are,” she trails off.

As viewers of the show know, Debbie is protective of her son and doesn’t want to see him have the same kind of relationship he had with his ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

The older woman is also triggered by the fact that her son’s new girlfriend and his ex-wife are both Brazilian. Additionally, Jess’s work visa will be expiring soon and Debbie believes her son might propose to Jess in order to keep her in America through the K-1 visa process.

As the conversation continues, Colt tells his mother that he has known Jess for quite some time, but the older woman still thinks it’s too soon for them to be thinking about building a life together.

Meanwhile, Larissa has reunited with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Eric Nichols, and the couple decided to give their relationship another shot, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.