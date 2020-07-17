Lindsay Arnold Flaunts Baby Bump With Pants Undone And Sharna Burgess Comments On Her Abs

Lindsay posed in a sports bra, underwear, and jeans as she marked another pregnancy milestone.

Lindsay Arnold shared a visual pregnancy update with her 825,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, and one of her fellow professional dancers couldn’t help but notice that her baby bump was looking a bit ripped. In a set of two photos, the first-time mom exposed her midriff in an ensemble that included a sports bra and unbuttoned jeans.

In the caption of her post, Lindsay, 26, revealed that she is now 23 weeks along in her first pregnancy. The Dancing with the Stars pro doesn’t have long to go before she reaches the end of her second trimester, so some of her fans were shocked by the appearance of her stomach. Former DWTS star Sharna Burgess was among those who commented on Lindsay’s defined abdominal muscles.

“Abs….. you still have abs. You are not of this world @lindsarnold,” Sharna wrote, adding two heart and heart-eye emoji.

“How are your abs still poppin? You look great!” another message read.

A few of Lindsay’s followers also commented on the size of her tummy.

“Your stomach is so small,” read one response to her post.

“You look amazing This is what I look like leaving an all you can eat buffet,” another fan remarked. “I think you wore it better lmao.”

While Lindsay’s fans were gushing over her bump’s small size, she was demonstrating that at least one pair of her pants no longer fits. For her stunning maternity shoot, she wore a pair of pale blue acid wash jeans with the button fly completely undone to accommodate her expanding midsection. She also rocked a heather gray sports bra with a low scoop neck that put her voluptuous chest on full display. The garment had a white elastic under-bust band that featured Calvin Klein branding. Lindsay wore a matching pair of underwear underneath her denim pants, but only a hint of her undergarment’s wide waistband was visible.

Lindsay accessorized her outfit with a gold coin pendant necklace. Her pale blond hair was parted to the side and styled in soft, glamorous waves. In her first image, she was pictured sitting on the edge of a bed in a room with taupe walls and mostly-white decor. Her right hand was resting on her upper midriff. She was smiling and looking down at her bump.

In the second shot, she stood sideways in front of a full-length mirror. This picture provided a view of her body from both sides, and it revealed that her jeans had frayed cropped ankles.

Lindsay’s due date is sometime in November, and she and husband Samuel Cusick have revealed that they’re expecting a little girl.