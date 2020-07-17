Josephine Skriver Flaunts Incredible Bod In Sexy Lingerie For An ‘At Home Photoshoot’

Josephine Skriver shared a couple of eye-catching new photos to her Instagram feed today, and the two-part photo set was taken during an “at home photoshoot.” She rocked a sexy Victoria’s Secret lingerie set and showed off her toned body.

The first photo was a zoomed in shot of her lower torso, booty, and upper legs. She stood facing the camera at a diagonal and propped out her right leg as she played with a rose that she rested by her belly button.

The image was in black-and-white so it was hard to discern the color of her thong, but it had a low waistline with elaborate straps that featured multiple square accents with the letter “V.” She accessorized with a ring on her left hand, and she tagged the brand in the post.

The second image was of Josephine gazing into the distance with her lips slightly parted. She rested her right hand on the top of her head with the white rose dangling from her fingers. The bra that she wore flattered her busty physique, and her cleavage was on full display.

The beauty wore her hair down in a middle part with soft waves that she brushed in front of her right shoulder. Her stud earrings peeked through, and she stood in front of a white brick wall. There was lots of natural lighting that left her skin glowing and looking flawless.

The geotag revealed that she was in Nashville, Tennessee.

The share has apparently been well received by her fans, and it’s racked up over 140,600 likes in the past 18 hours. The comments section was also filled with lots of compliments for the VS Angel.

“YOU DIDN’T HAVE TO SNAP ON US LIKE THAT,” raved a devotee.

“You look absolutely marvelous, Josephine,” observed a second admirer.

Others took note of her caption.

“Why did we ever need those big crews when you can do this at home?! @josephineskriver,” exclaimed another follower.

“@bohnes you’re the best photographer hands down!” raved a fourth social media user.

Josephine also captured many of her Instagram fans’ attention with another update that she shared on July 8. It was a video clip of her striking sultry poses at the beach in a snakeskin-print bikini. She sat on her right hip and propped herself up with her hands. It was a very windy day and her locks blew into her hair. At the end of the clip, she swung her head dramatically and flashed a big smile.