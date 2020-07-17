’90 Day Fiancé’: Elizabeth Agrees To Get Baptized Into Andrei’s Religion

This season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will see Elizabeth getting baptized into the religion of her husband, Andrei, and his family, but she isn’t happy about it, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

Elizabeth and Andrei were first introduced during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, where they shared their love story. The couple met in Dublin, Ireland, and quickly fell in love. Eventually, they got married and Andrei moved from his home in Moldova to live with his new wife in the United States. Despite being married for several years, Andrei still struggles to get along with his in-laws, especially Elizabeth’s father who believes Andrei isn’t doing enough to support his family, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

This season, the couple has traveled back to Moldova to get married for a second time in order to have Andrei’s family share in the occasion. It was also revealed that Elizabeth would need to be baptized before the ceremony could take place.

In this Sunday’s upcoming episode, Elizabeth is seen going through with the baptism, but she doesn’t appear to be too excited about the situation.

“There are so many rules that follow a baptism,” she explains. “So, you cannot wear makeup, you have to wear a headscarf, you have to be dressed in all white and this is all new to me. This is like, literally another world.”

Elizabeth also admits that she’s not sure what she’s getting herself into, but she’s looking forward to getting it over with. When asked if she was excited, she told her husband she was nervous.

While talking to the cameras, Andrei reiterated the importance of Elizabeth’s conversion, saying it would take them one step closer to their wedding.

TLC / Discovery Press

Elizabeth isn’t the only American woman struggling to convert to new religions right now. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany has also dealt with being pressured to switch religions. As viewers know, Brittany is in a relationship with a Muslim man, Yazan, whose parents believe she needs to convert to Islam before the two can be wed. However, unlike Elizabeth, Brittany has made it clear that she would not be forced into doing something she didn’t want to do.

“I’m not gonna convert to any religion for anybody,” she said. “I don’t think that’s a good idea for anybody. If you do it, it should be for God, not for a man.”