NBA Rumors: Warriors Reportedly Targeting Backup Point Guard In 2020 Offseason

After a 2019-20 campaign that saw them finish with a league-worst 15-50 record, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly planning to address their need for a backup point guard behind Stephen Curry in the 2020 offseason.

Citing a subscriber-only report from Anthony Slater of The Athletic, NBC Sports Bay Area wrote on Thursday that the Warriors’ lack of a quality second-string playmaker became evident this season when Curry missed all but five games due to injury and his team was forced to rely on rookies Ky Bowman and Jordan Poole. While the two put up solid numbers while playing more minutes than expected, they were both described as merely “league-average at best,” as opposed to veterans Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala, who played their reserve roles “perfectly” during their time in Golden State.

“It’s clear the Warriors must address that area of need,” Slater wrote, as quoted by the outlet. “Sources indicate that backup point guard will be one of the front office’s offseason roster priorities.”

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

As further noted, Slater brought up the matter while talking about veteran Michael Carter-Williams, a former Rookie of the Year awardee who could potentially contribute off the bench if the Warriors sign him. However, the NBC report pointed out that the organization has also been linked to three of this year’s top draft targets at point guard, namely Iowa State standout Tyrese Haliburton and international prospects LaMelo Ball and Killian Hayes. The publication predicted that “at least” two of these players could be on the board once the Warriors use their guaranteed top-five pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Carter-Williams likely won’t be the only option for the Warriors if they opt to sign an experienced backup playmaker during this year’s free agency period. Earlier this month, Fansided‘s Golden Gate Sports also recommended Brandon Knight (Detroit Pistons) and Shabazz Napier (Washington Wizards) as potential free-agent additions at point guard.

Aside from their lack of depth at the “one” position, the Warriors’ need for a big man has also been mentioned in earlier reports. Rumors had previously suggested that University of Memphis star James Wiseman — a 7-foot-1-inch center who played just three games in college before leaving school — could be among the Warriors’ top draft targets. However, NBC Sports Bay Area stressed that young centers usually have a more difficult time than others when it comes to transitioning to the NBA style of play.

“For a team expected to jump right back into championship contention this upcoming season, bringing in a veteran big man alongside [Marquese] Chriss and drafting a young guard who can learn behind Curry might be the more reasonable option,” the outlet wrote.