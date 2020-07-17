Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Bare Booty In Lacy Black Thong In New Instagram Photo

Niece Waidhofer took to her Instagram page today to share another sizzling photo with a humorous caption. She rocked a skimpy black lingerie set and showed off a look that was much different than usual by opting for a pink wig.

In the snap, the model stood next to a low white railing and leaned forward as she propped herself up with her hand. She arched her back slightly and glanced toward the camera with a huge smile on her face. She raised her right hand by her hair and appeared to be brushing her locks when the photo was taken.

Niece’s ensemble included a sexy bra with frayed edging along her cleavage and a small thong with scalloped trim. Its thong cut left her bare derrière on show, and her flat abs and chest were also hard to miss.

Niece wore her hair down in luxurious, soft waves that cascaded down her back and in front of her left shoulder. It was a light strawberry pink tone and complemented her fair skin well, and her eyes popped thanks to her dark makeup application. Moreover, she accessorized her look with a couple of beaded bracelets on both wrists. These were sparkling black with long tassels.

The backdrop was mostly made up of what looked like a wall with metal sheeting, and she was well-lit with natural lighting.

The post has received over 98,600 likes in the first 12 hours since it went live, and her fans left lots of enthusiastic compliments in the comments section.

“D*m no matter your hair color you still fine as hell,” gushed a follower.

“You know your captions is one of the main things I like seeing in yours posts, they just make me giggle a bit have a wonderful day!” exclaimed a second admirer.

“The only thing funnier than your caption are these bot comments,” joked a third supporter.

“You’re the best thing on the internet! But I’m old and I don’t get out much anymore haha,” wrote another social media user.

Niece also showed off her figure and her sense of humor a couple of days ago with another Instagram post. That time, she showed off her underboob in a tiny neon orange crop top and wore a pair of tight green leggings and matching gloves. She sported a white wig with a strange hairstyle and posed as Mermaid Man from Spongebob Squarepants. Notably, she posed next to a tiny dog that perched on top of a small white seat.