Chris Evans Says ‘Some Punk’ Shot Dog Dodger With A BB Gun Prior To Adoption

https://twitter.com/ASP/status/1283820296508768262

Actor Chris Evans is fresh off a Twitter Q&A as a promotion for his newest venture, A Starting Point. Chris’s new website is a “video-based civic engagement platform” which connects American citizens and their elected officials in order to create a more informed and knowledgable electorate. While promoting ASP today, Chris and co-creator Mark Kassen took questions from Twitter users, and many fans asked the Captain America star about his dog Dodger.

Chris recently revealed his beloved Dodger would be going under the knife to get a new hip, and admitted it was going to be a “long recovery.” During the ASP Q&A a fan asked if Chris would keep his followers informed of Dodger’s hip surgery recovery, and when the actor answered he revealed the sad story behind his dog’s medical issue.

After confirming he would keep his followers up to date on Dodger, he revealed his pup had a limp that once went away but recently came back. After taking him to the vet a few years ago, Dodger’s doctors said he had arthritis and found something that more than peeved the actor.

“You know what they found? It was a BB… a BB in his hip. He was a street dog in Savannah,” Chris commented before getting noticeably frustrated at the poor circumstance surrounding his dog’s sad story.

Chris ground his teeth and shook his head while holding back some words for whoever abused his dog in the past.

“Somebody shot him. Some punk… anyway,” he said as he moved on with the story.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Chris noted he treated Dodger with anti-inflammatory meds for a few years and he seemed to get better but the limp recently resurfaced, prompting the pending surgery.

“He’s young enough. He’ll recover fast, so yea that’s happening next week. I think he’s gonna cruise through recovery,” he said.

The Knives Out actor regularly shares photos and videos of Dodger to both his Twitter and Instagram timelines. Chris is relatively new to Instagram, only joining this past May and has just eight posts. Two of those have Dodger as the focus, one of which included a hilarious failed attempt at a quarantine haircut Chris administered two months ago.

Fans can likely expect updates on Dodger to come on Twitter since Chris posts most of his content on there, which is also where he made the surgery announcement. At this time he did not reveal the date of the surgery but did confirm it will be some time next week.