Abigail Ratchford Opens Her Robe To Reveal Powder Blue Lingerie In Throwback Photo

Abigail Ratchford threw it back to 2019 in one of her newest Instagram uploads. The model posted a seductive snap of herself wearing mesh lingerie underneath a bathrobe. She shared the image on her account on Wednesday, July 15. In the caption of the photo, she let her 9.1 million followers know that the shot was “one of my favorite pics.”

Abigail looked directly ahead at the camera, her sea green eyes catching the light. She gave the lens a “come hither” look. Her brown brows arched over her irises.

She wore a long-sleeved, light blue robe with a long collar, which she held open in a risqué fashion. The garment was cinched at the waist with a soft belt.

In her pose, Abigail revealed that she was sporting a piece of lingerie that was done in the same baby blue shade as her outerwear. The undergarment was made up of two sheer cups that sported intricate lace detailing. Her tanned and toned midriff was also covered by the fabric, which was netted and boasted floral designs. Her buxom bust and ample cleavage were on full display.

Abigail’s long, oval-shaped nails were lacquered with the same hue as the rest of her ensemble.

Her licorice-colored locks were parted to the side and tumbled behind her shoulders in waves. A loose strand cascaded down the side of her face, ending just below her chin.

Abigail’s followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower her in compliments and praise. While many left her rows of hearts and heart-eye emoji, others shared lengthier messages with the model.

Some loved the hue of her latest look.

“The color is great on you Abigail,” one fan responded, including three red hearts and three smiley faces blowing kisses.

“Beautiful outfit,” replied another.

Others were simply in awe of her beauty.

“You make everything look good,” said a third social media user.

“Gorgeous af,” shared a fourth follower, punctuating their comment with three crying smiley faces, a heart-eye and flame emoji.

As of press time, the photo racked up more than 99,000 likes and close to 900 comments.

As Abigail Ratchford fans and The Inquisitr readers know, her Instagram account is filled with scantily-clad snapshots of herself. Another one of Abigail’s most recent images featured her wearing a skimpy, metallic dress that left little to the imagination. The frock not only showcased the side of her bare derriere, but it gave fans a glimpse at her curvaceous cleavage as well.