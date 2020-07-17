Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off Insane Bruises From ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Stunt Work

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard is hard at work on the Jurassic World: Dominion set after production resumed two weeks ago. On Thursday the 39-year-old tweeted a photo alongside co-star Chris Pratt where she revealed she was back on set with her filming buddy.

“These past couple of weeks my abs have been sore from laughing so much — it’s good to be back at work with this funny guy,” Bryce wrote.

Shortly after tweeting, Chris responded to his friend by suggesting she show her bruises she recently acquired by doing her own stunts on set. The actor described them as “crazy sick” and within a few hours, she shared the images with her followers. It looks like it’s not just her abs that are sore, to say the least.

To say the bruises are “crazy” would be an understatement. Bryce’s right arm was completely covered in yellowish-brown bruises which looked like they might have been painted on because they were so drastic. Her inner arm had two massive round spots, which were surrounded by smaller more misshapen bruises. The same went for Bryce’s left arm which featured two large splotchy bruises in the same color. But the rest of her body was not immune to injury as her third photo showcased the gigantic yellow bruise from her right thigh.

Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QH pic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020

Bryce joked in her tweet that she was happy to be doing stunt work again, as she raised her hands for the camera. The actress didn’t seem too bothered though as she smiled in the first photo, and peeked out from behind her arm in the second. Chris responded by liking the photo of the bruises, happy his friend obliged by sharing the images at his request.

Bryce and Chris are some of the few actors in Hollywood back at work after the pandemic shut down all forms of production earlier this year. The United Kingdom was one of the first countries to allow filming to resume this month. It was reported that Universal Pictures spent an extra $5 million on the Jurassic World: Dominion budget on protocols to keep everyone on set safe, which includes regular testing for the coronavirus.

Filming for Dominion was set to last 20 weeks and was shut down just after four when shooting halted in March. With Bryce admitting shes been on set for a few weeks, it’s estimated that the project has six weeks of filming under its belt. Universal confirmed production did not shut down a second time after rumors suggested it did last week.