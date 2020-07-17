Eva LaRue, 53, Stuns In White Romper: ‘Prepare To Get Lost’

Eva LaRue shared a stunning picture of herself, along with a quote on Instagram, catching the eye her fans on the popular social media platform.

The veteran soap actress stood in front of a unique tree with twisting branches and clusters of green leaves on a tiled outdoor area. The background also featured decorative grasses, cacti, and a gorgeous blue sky with wispy clouds. The actress looked stunning in a white romper, which contrasted with her sunkissed skin. The garment had a matching belt around her trim waist that closed with a gold ring buckle. The shorts ended about LaRue’s mid-thigh and showed off an expanse of her incredibly, toned legs. The neckline featured a small V-shaped cutout, which revealed a slight hint of The Young and the Restless star’s ample cleavage, and it showcased her rounded shoulders and fit arms. The actress wore tan sandals that wrapped around her ankles, and it looked like her toenails had a light-colored manicure.

LaRue had her luxurious brunette hair piled atop her head in a bun. She wore large sparkly huge earrings that contrasted nicely with her hairdo. Around her neck, the actress had a thin gold necklace, and she wore a chunky bracelet around her wrist.

In the caption, the soap vet shared a verse of poetry, and her Instagram followers shared the love. More than 5,500 of them hit the “like” button, and over 200 left a reply praising LaRue for her hot look and thoughtful quote. The flame and red heart emoji appeared throughout the comments, indicating that many Instagrammers loved the actress’s hot outfit.

“Inspiring woman!!! I loved seeing you in a live with Elisabeth again! You always inspire me,” gushed one follower, who included several red heart eye smilies.

“Beautiful quote, beautiful photo with a beautiful lady!” wrote a second devotee.

“This, by far, is one of the most fabulous, beautiful women on this planet!!! I love you FOREVER too EVA,” exclaimed a third Instagrammer.

A few of those who replied also shared that they do not believe that LaRue has aged a day in the past couple of decades.

“Pretty sure last time I saw you was 23 years ago, and you look exactly the same,” a fourth fan declared.

The actress recently celebrated a huge milestone, The Inquisitr previously reported. She won her first Daytime Emmy Award for her work as a guest star on the CBS Daytime drama The Young and the Restless last month.