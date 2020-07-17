Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Cleavage & Rock-Hard Abs In Tiny Swimsuit

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony flaunted her insanely fit figure in a scintillating photo for her latest Instagram update. In the snap, she posed at home in a tiny bikini that showcased her rock-hard abs and sculpted body.

The 22-year-old usually opts for workout clips and gym selfies, but for this spicy snap she was photographed at home. She sizzled in the revealing picture, but lamented at how her body was not up to fitness competition standards.

O’Mahony stood with her kitchen and dinner table in the back, and to the side was a stationary bike. This was a full-body pic, and the Irish beauty had her right leg straight while she stood on the ball of her left foot. Her long brown hair was worn straight down, and her jaw-dropping frame was slightly turned to the side to help embellish her curves.

The popular YouTuber sported a tiny swimsuit top with thin shoulder straps that barely covered her cleavage. She had on mismatched white high-waist bottoms that had thin straps which wrapped around her waist. O’Mahony’s arms were by her side, and followers caught a clear shot of her washboard abs and chiseled legs. There was a fierce look across the model’s beautiful face, and her defined upper body was visible. Her pose, and small bottoms, offered a hint at her curvy backside.

In the caption, the social media influencer spoke about finding balance between training for competitions and enjoying life with her loved ones. She admitted to not being as “shredded” as before, but that she was happier with her current lifestyle. The model added several hashtags including “#bulking” and “#fitness” before uploading the photo Thursday.

Many of O’Mahony’s 669,000 Instagram followers flocked to the spicy snap, and more than 24,000 of them showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over seven hours after it went online. She had over 220 comments, as the replies were littered with heart-eye emoji. The comment section was flooded with compliments from fans who were envious of her figure.

“Lol if I looked like this on stage I would [be] happy. I wish this was my ‘balanced’ look,” one follower commented.

“You are my body goals,” another wrote while adding several emoji.

“That’s an incredible body,” an admiring Instagram user replied.

“Looking really healthy and fit,” a follower wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, O’Mahony looked stunning in a lace bodysuit earlier this month. The model took the photo just after getting her hair done, and flaunted serious cleavage in the peach-colored top.