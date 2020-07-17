Abigail Ratchford Stuns In A Slinky, Revealing Dress

Abigail Ratchford captivated her 9.1 million Instagram followers with her latest upload, sharing a picture of herself wearing a short dress that left little to the imagination. She shared the image on Thursday, July 16.

The brunette bombshell leaned against a green card table, resting her booty and one hand on the side. Poker chips lay on top of the piece of furniture.

Abigail looked directly at the camera in the seductive shot, her sea green eyes staring straight at the lens. Her lips were slightly parted, her pearly white teeth glimmering. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, and a hint of a smile played on her face.

She wore a teeny, charcoal-colored frock that shimmered in the light. The cowl neck dress sported a plunging neckline that showed off Abigail’s buxom bust, which almost spilled out of the garment. The outfit boasted an open back that was tied together with a small string. The side of her derriere was on full display.

The dress came down to her upper thighs, which made her tan legs appear as if they went on forever. She bent one of her legs at the knee.

Her dark locks were parted in the middle, cascading down her shoulders in voluminous waves. Her long hair ended below her chest.

As for her jewelry, Abigail chose to accessorize with a stack of silver necklaces as well as a metallic cuff on her wrist.

She captioned the image by calling herself the “Queen of hearts,” complete with a winking face. Abigail’s fans were eager to comment on the post, with many leaving rows of heart and flame emoji. Others left lengthier messages for her.

Some were in awe of her latest look.

“U SNAPPED,” declared one fan in all-caps, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji.

“Jaw dropped,” wrote a second follower, including two sets of side-eyes.

Others loved her sexy ensemble.

“Great pic,” said another. “Great outfit.”

Others still replied to the caption of the post.

“The queen of clubs and spades,” responded a fourth social media user, following their comment with two spade emoji.

The sultry snap racked up over 16,600 likes and close to 400 comments at the time of this writing.

Abigail Ratchford’s Instagram account is typically full of scantily-clad photos of the model, whether she’s posing in lingerie, bathing suits, or skimpy ensembles. One of her most recent posts featured her wearing a revealing animal-print bikini in the pool. The swimsuit showcased all of her assets.