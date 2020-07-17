’90 Day Fiancé’: Melyza Opens Up About Meeting Tim

TLC finally introduced Melyza on this week’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and fans will get to know her more in Monday’s all-new episode, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

Melyza met Tim at a bar during a visit to the United States. The pair immediately hit it off, but their courtship was interrupted when she explained that she had to move to another state for work, before returning to her home in Colombia. Melyza and Tim decided to try a long-distance romance until she could move to America through the K-1 visa process. Unfortunately, their arrangement ended up being ruined after Melyza learned that Tim had sex with another woman. Now, he is trying to prove his loyalty by moving to Colombia.

In the upcoming episode, Melyza reflects on her first meeting with Tim, saying that she wasn’t looking for a commitment until their path crossed.

“I don’t have a type, but white boys were not something that I was looking for necessarily,” she says.

She continued to say that it was his charm and his “sweet” and “goofy” ways that ultimately won her over.

“I definitely saw myself getting married to him and I saw myself having kids with him,” she continues.

TLC

Melyza also shares how she found out about Tim’s cheating. The incident occurred one month before she was scheduled to arrive in America for a six-month visit. The couple had plans of spending more time together to experience what it would be like living in the same place before eventually taking steps to get married. Tim also revealed that he had plans of proposing to Melyza during that visit, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

He said when Melyza arrived, she began snooping through his social media accounts and eventually found the information she needed to confront him. As the Colombian woman reflects, she says her instincts told her something was off when she landed.

“When I got to the States to live with him, I kind of, like, felt that something was wrong,” she recalls.

Since then, Tim has been determined to make things right with his girlfriend. He told the show’s cameras that he takes all the blame for their relationship issues because he had a hard time dealing with the distance.

Fans of the show have been expressing doubt that Tim would actually remain faithful this time around, but it looks like he’ll be working to prove them wrong, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.