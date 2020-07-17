Ana Cheri Flashes Her Stunning Cleavage And A Peace Sign On Instagram

Model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri posted a motivational image on Instagram Thursday evening, inviting fans to join her Friday morning for an online workout, apparently hosted by her company, CheriFit. She looked gorgeous, and 22,000 fans agreed in the first 24 minutes after it was posted.

Ana wore what appears to be a nude-colored bikini the accentuated the golden tan of her skin. Only the upper edge of the right cup and the two straps supporting her voluptuous breasts were visible in the close-up image.

One end of the bow tied behind her neck rested on her right shoulder. The rounded shape of the top mirrored the appealing curve of her impressive cleavage.

She appeared to be holding her phone to take a selfie with her right hand, and displayed a friendly peace sign with her left.

Ana had her head slightly cocked to one side and gazed at the camera with a her enormous chocolate brown eyes, which were emphasized by exceptionally long lashes. Her arched brows were perfectly groomed.

Her complexion looked flawless in the diffused natural light. Her full lips curved into a beautiful, very natural-looking smile, displaying a perfect Cupid’s bow and emphasizing her high cheekbones above.

Her long mahogany hair was pulled up into a perky, wavy ponytail at the crown of her head. A tiny gold bar on a delicate chain was draped around her neck, following the lines of her long slim neck and delicate collarbone. She also wore trianglar earrings that appear to be gold and diamond.

The brunette beauty stood with in front of a tan stucco building with white trim around a large set of sliding glass doors, which cast a distinct and colorful reflection of the scene before her.

Ana appears to be in an outside courtyard of some sort, as the structures on both sides is almost identical. The reflection also showed a large table around which there are at least five white and silver chairs in a retro design.

The stucco building in in the reflection Ana had a low flat roof with black trim. The area was surrounded by cloudless clear blue sky and array of desert vegetation.

Over her left shoulder, the slender, bending trunks of five or six palm trees rose up past the roof, culminating in an explosion of wide green fronds high in the air.

There was a glimpse of high, rocky hills, some yucca, and a giant spiny succulent visible over her right shoulder.