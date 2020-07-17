Donald Trump’s Niece Says She Heard Him Use The N-Word, Calls Him ‘Virulently Racist’

Donald Trump’s niece claims that she personally heard him use the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs, saying that the revelation should not come as a surprise given that the president is “virulently racist.”

Mary Trump, whose tell-all book about the Trump family was published this week, had said in an interview with The Washington Post that it was common for the president’s family to use racist and anti-Semitic language. Later, in an appearance on MSNBC, Mary Trump was asked by host Rachel Maddow if she had ever heard Donald Trump personally use this language.

“Yeah, of course I did, and I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today,” Mary Trump replied.

Mary Trump tells @Maddow she's heard President Trump use anti-Semitic slurs and the N-word: "I don't think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today." Watch the full interview tonight on @Maddow at 9 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/7Wbxu8SKAY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 16, 2020

Mary Trump’s book has already caused a stir, reaching record one-day sales numbers after withstanding a legal challenge from the brother of Donald Trump, who aimed to have the publication stopped. The book details what Mary Trump claims to be the family’s racist and anti-Semitic past and the culture of bullying and cheating from Donald Trump himself.

Critics have long accused Donald Trump of racism, and there have been persistent rumors that he had been heard using the N-word. When former Apprentice star turned White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman left the Trump administration in 2018, she claimed that Donald Trump had once used the word on tape. CBS News obtained a tape made by Manigault Newman in which aides on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign appeared to acknowledge that he had said the word, with aide Katrina Pierson reportedly saying Trump “is embarrassed by it.”

Pierson later said that she did not believe the allegation, and on tape was simply humoring Manigault Newman by discussing an allegation that Trump had used a racial slur — not one that Pierson had heard personally.

“It was one of the times I would placate Omarosa to move the discussion along,” Pierson said in a statement shared on Twitter by CNN correspondent Abby Phillips.

Trump has faced allegations of racism dating back to long before his political career began. In the 1970s, the U.S. Department of Justice sued Trump’s company alleging that they were purposely not renting to Black apartment-seekers, a case that was eventually settled out of court. Trump’s company was forced to undertake a number of measures to correct the issue, though did not admit guilt.

Mary Trump’s allegation that her uncle used the N-word is the most direct accusation of racism from someone close to the president.