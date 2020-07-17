Instagram Model Jocelyn Chew Flaunts Her Fit Body In Tiny Sports Bra For Workout Video

Model Jocelyn Chew put her ridiculously fit figure on display in a short workout clip for her latest Instagram upload. In the video, she rocked a tiny sports bra and skintight leggings that gave fans a glimpse of her sculpted midsection.

The 28-year-old had been posting behind-the-scenes clips from recent photo shoots, and in this post Chew showed how she keeps her slender frame. She was recorded in a gym that had black decor, and her outfit matched the surroundings. The model tagged the location as the Dogpound gym in West Hollywood, California.

Chew wore her long brown hair tied up in a ponytail with strands of bangs hanging in front of her gorgeous face. The Canadian-born model sported a body-hugging black sports bra that had thin shoulder straps and embellished her assets. She also wore a pair of black leggings that came up to her navel, and black sneakers to complete the ensemble.

For the exercise, Chew held a kettlebell in each hand, and ankle weights strapped to her legs. She was filmed from the side as she placed her right leg behind her left leg and slowly knelt down. The former The Face contestant then stood up and repeated the move with her left leg. Fans were treated to a clear view of her cleavage and sculpted midsection as she completed two more repetitions. Chew stared forward and had an intense look across her face.

In the caption, the social media influencer added three emoji, and in the comment section asked fans if they would be interested in seeing series of fitness videos from her.

Chew added the workout clip to her page on Thursday for her 545,000 Instagram followers. Many of them quickly noticed the steamy vid, and over 2,200 found their way to the “like” button in just over two hours after it went live. Models Steph Rayner and Lais Ribeiro left fire emoji. The replies were flooded with that emoji and supportive messages from the model’s fan base.

“Get that work in,” a follower wrote along with a strong emoji.

“Too Gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“Gooooo my loveee!!!” an Instagram user replied.

“GAINZ,” another wrote while adding a fire emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Chew scintillated fans with a steamy hotel room snap. She wore high-waist panties and a tank top while stretching her body out over a table while accentuating her curvy backside. This was a behind-the-scenes shot of an upcoming project.