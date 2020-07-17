Kate Beckinsale Proves That ‘Not All Cats Are Bastards’ In Cute Video With ‘Titanic’ Music

Kate shared a sweet moment with one of her popular Persians.

Kate Beckinsale proved that felines can be friendly by teaming up with one of her famous kitties for her latest Instagram update. On Thursday, she delighted her 4.3 million Instagram followers by sharing a video that showed her and one of her beloved pets, Willow, sharing a sweet moment.

The footage was filmed in Kate’s kitchen, which seems to be one of her pets’ favorite places to hang out. Willow was sitting on the corner of the kitchen island’s countertop in a round orange cat bed with cushioned scalloped sides. Her owner was briefly out-of-frame at the beginning of the video. Kate appeared in profile as she slowly moved her face towards the fluffy Persian. She had her thick brunette tresses pulled up in large messy bun that was beginning to slightly come undone.

The 46-year-old Pearl Harbor actress had the theme song from the movie Titanic blasting in the background. As singer Celine Dion belted out some of the final lyrics of “My Heart Will Go On,” Kate’s kitty leaned toward her and gave her face an exploratory sniff. She then began vigorously licking the tip of her nose.

In the caption of her post, Kate suggested that her cute moment captured on film proved that some felines aren’t “bastards.”

The sweet and funny clip was a big hit with Kate’s Instagram followers, who have rewarded her post with over 158,000 likes thus far. They also took to the comments section to share their thoughts above the mini movie.

“I just love you. I can have a bad day and watch your videos to cheer me up,” read one response to her post.

Some fans wanted to know if she had put something tasty on the tip of her nose for her cat to lick off.

“What treat did you put on your nose?” read one commenter’s query.

“She is the treat,” another fan replied.

A few of the Underworld star’s followers also remarked on the screen sitting on the kitchen counter in the background. They noted that the small monitor looked like it was showing CCTV footage. Mark Adderley, the husband of Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha, joked that he thought that he saw his wife on the screen.

“It is my dream to find her crouching in the shrubbery with a cheesecake,” read Kate’s response.

The Serendipity star’s admirers were also delighted with Willow’s performance in another video that showed Kate doing yoga. The Persian had seemingly claimed her owner’s yoga mat as her own, and she refused to get off of it as Kate attempted to do a One-Legged Downward Dog pose.