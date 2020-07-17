Naya Rivera: Search Captain Reveals New Information Surrounding ‘Glee’ Star’s Death

Naya Rivera’s death has left family, friends, and fans with a lot of unanswered questions, but the details are still being pieced together by authorities.

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Captain Jeremy Paris, who was in charge of the search for Rivera, has recently shared new information about the possible cause of the Glee star’s drowning, based on the conditions of Lake Piru.

“We have factors of wind with the boat being pushed away from a swimmer,” he explained. “We have wave action that could cause that boat to bob up and down, making it difficult to get on. And we have underwater hazards that could snag feet underneath you. So imagine a brushy, tree-filled area then covered with water.”

He went on to say that Rivera’s body was found in an area of the lake with trees ranging from 20 to 25 feet deep and trees sticking out at the top of the water.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rivera rented a pontoon boat with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, on July 8, and headed out for a day on the water. Her son was later discovered alone on the boat, and Rivera was declared missing after he told authorities that he saw his mother disappear under the water. On July 13, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced it had recovered a body, which was later confirmed to be Rivera.

When asked whether he thought the boat simply got away from the actress, Paris said it was possible.

“Yeah, we know it was found quite a ways away from where she drown,” he said.

Paris also shared that some members of the cast of Glee were present at the lake when Rivera’s body was discovered. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the cast gathered at Lake Piru to show their support and pray for Rivera’s safe return. Paris said he was actually speaking to the cast when he was informed of the recovery. He said Rivera’s family was also taken out on the lake multiple times.

“We took ’em out during the search and then when the body was recovered, we also took them out there so they could see the exact spot where she was found,” he said.

Rivera’s family has released a statement, expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support while requesting that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. The family has yet to share details on funeral arrangements, but tributes to the late actress continue to pour in.