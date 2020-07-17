Anthony Scaramucci: Joe Biden Victory Will Mark ‘End Of Trumpism’

In an interview with Bloomberg published on Thursday, former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci said that a Joe Biden victory in November will mark “the end of Trumpism.”

Scaramucci argued that President Donald Trump needs to be “humiliated” in the upcoming election, slamming him for mishandling the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“He has a chance here to really get humiliated, which I hope he will,” Scaramucci said.

“The economy’s in shambles as a direct result of his decision making and the politicization of a health-care crisis. And so for all those reasons, he’s obviously incompetent and so we’ve got to seek his removal.”

The former communications director told Bloomberg that Trump — whom he referred to as “COVID Don” — has descended into “full-blown demagoguery,” which is why he is unable to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Scaramucci also likened Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to Lyndon Johnson’s support of the Vietnam War, describing it as “unwavering in your wrongfulness.”

Scaramucci — who served in the White House for only 11 days — is part of an organized effort to defeat Trump. He is one of the key figures behind the Right Side PAC, a Republican organization dedicated to electing Biden.

Apart from being a member of the Right Side PAC, Scaramucci is fundraising for one of the leading anti-Trump Republican groups in Washington, the Lincoln Project.

According to Scaramucci, a Biden victory “will be the end of Trumpism.”

“It’s a personality cult. Think of the Night King and Arya Stark,” he said, vowing to spend the 2020 election trying to “explain to people the systemic danger of Donald Trump.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a slew of Republican organizations opposed to the president appear to be working in coordination with each other.

Similar groups sprung up during the 2016 presidential election, with some prominent GOP operatives endorsing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

But Biden appears to be a much stronger candidate than his predecessor. Virtually all recent polling suggest he is far ahead of the commander-in-chief.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

According to a Quinnipiac University survey released earlier this week, the commander-in-chief is trailing the Democrat by 15 percentage points nationwide.

Similarly, a CNBC/Change Research poll released on Wednesday put Trump behind Biden in the battleground states of Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida.

The poll found that 57 percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, also establishing that 52 percent disapprove of how he is managing the nation’s economy.