Hannah Godwin Stuns In Gold Crop Top In Latest Instagram Post

Hannah Godwin looked stunning in a gold crop top that showed off her toned figure.

Former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Hannah Godwin took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, to share a triple photo post of herself in a new summer outfit. The 25-year-old looked stunning in the outdoor photos, which were taken in San Diego, California.

Godwin, who is currently engaged to fellow Bachelor alum Dylan Barbour, sat on a curb outside as she posed for the photos. Her tiny crop top was composed of what appeared to be a pleated taffeta material. It featured thin spaghetti straps and a ring accent piece at the center. The glamorous piece showed off Godwin’s flawless figure and toned stomach. She paired it with cream-colored, high-waisted dress pants and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

In the first snapshot, Godwin bundled her long blond hair together in a ponytail at the top of her head while looking on. In the second photo, She wore her hair down naturally, blocking her face from the camera. In the third and final snapshot included in the post, she rested one hand on the ground while using the other to shield her eyes from the bright sun. Behind the former reality television star was a grassy hill with bushes and lush green vegetation.

Godwin purchased her crop top from Revolve, which sponsored her for this particular post. In her caption, she expressed how much she liked the light color of the fabric.

The photos quickly acquired plenty of likes, surpassing the 75,000-like mark in no time. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the snapshots and her ensemble.

“You have the kindest heart Hannah, your YouTube Videos are the best, thank you for your positive energy, you’re amazing!!” one fan wrote.

“This outfit is beautiful but not quite as beautiful as you! You and Dylan are one of my favorite Bachelor couples!” remarked another person.

“I love the sun-kissed look, you are stunning Hannah!” one more admirer gushed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Godwin met Barbour during the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise last summer. While Barbour went on the show knowing he wanted to be with Godwin and wasn’t interested in anyone else, it took some time before she felt the same. They ultimately finished the season together and she accepted a proposal from him.