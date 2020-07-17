Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot By Tory Lanez As She Tried To Leave His Car

Tory Lanez is reportedly the one who shot Megan Thee Stallion last weekend.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper released a statement on her Instagram account that she’s “grateful to be alive” after being a victim of gun violence on Sunday, July 12. In her post, she said she was intentionally shot and “suffered gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation. Prior to her statement, her only reported injury was blood on her foot from allegedly stepping on a piece of glass.

While Megan was open about what transpired on Sunday morning, she didn’t share who the person behind the crime was. According to Page Six, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was the one responsible for her injuries. The two allegedly had an altercation in Tory’s car which soon turned violent.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” a source alleged to the outlet. “There is a video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

Although the source believes the artist is the prime suspect in the crime against his friend, the Los Angeles Police Department hasn’t confirmed that he’s responsible. A spokesperson for the LAPD said on Thursday that there are currently no plans for any video to be released until the case is tried in court.

“The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privileged to what the detectives have right now,” the spokesperson shared.

Megan and her alleged shooter have been friends for several months and frequently hung out together at each other’s houses. On Saturday, July 11, she posted on Instagram live that she was spending time with him and Kylie Jenner. Hours later, police responded to a “shots fired” call that took place at 4:30 a.m. the next day. Soon after, the “Broke In A Minute” artist was arrested and posted $35,000 bail. He was released hours later.

Kelsey Nicole, who is the “Savage” rapper’s best friend, was also accused of being the one who fired a shot at Megan on Sunday. She defended herself on social media and said while she wasn’t the one who committed the crime against her, she was there when it happened. Lil Ju, who is Megan’s producer, also shared a series of tweets that alluded to his involvement. In a since-deleted tweet, the music producer said that his artist’s former friend should be worried about running into him in the future.