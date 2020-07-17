Yovanna Ventura Stuns In Skintight White Dress, Insists That Fans Put ‘Maximum Effort’ Into Everything They Do

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura delighted her 5.3 million followers with her recent update. Using video and photos the series centered in on the celebrity’s taut figure as she insisted that her fans should strive to put “maximum effort” into everything that they do. She then promised that all of their “doubts and fears” would begin to disappear.

Yovanna wore a stunning white dress that hugged her toned form and highlighted her pert derriere. The short-sleeved outfit had a plunging neckline that showed some of the model’s cleavage. A high split on one side also revealed her smooth thigh. The color of the outfit further complimented her tanned complexion.

The celebrity wore high-heeled mules with narrow straps on top. On one ankle, a delicate anklet was present. She also chose large silver hooped earrings and a few small rings. Yovanna completed her look with bright red nail polish and a canary yellow clutch purse.

The first part of her post featured a video of the model in the beautiful white dress. Her dark hair was straightened and fell down over her back in the short clip. Turning to the camera, she then stepped out sight in order for the urban view to be revealed.

Three images followed the clip. The first showed the celebrity leaning back against a table as she turned her face towards the bright sunshine. She rested one hand on her thigh and showed off her long legs.

The next snap detailed the front of Yovanna’s dress as she bent slightly backward and looked at one lifted foot. In the last picture, her shoes and red polish were shown in greater detail.

As soon as Yovanna posted the set, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, it had amassed close to 19,000 likes and plenty of comments from her admirers.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Thanks for the motivating words,” a fan said.

“You’re gorgeous and this is the Best song,” said another user in response to the soundtrack playing over the clip.

“The perfect woman?” a fourth person questioned, adding several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers simply resorted to using emoji in order to convey how they felt about the update. The most popular appeared to be the heart. heart-eyed, and fire emoji. However, the peach one was also in regular use.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yovanna modeled a white tank top and fiery red pants in her update to Instagram yesterday. In that post, she asked her supporters whether or not she should move to Los Angeles.