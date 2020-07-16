WWE News: Big E Explains Why The New Day Cannot Be Split Up

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Big E discussed the possibility of the New Day members going solo on the latest episode of D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast. According to the WWE superstar, he doesn’t want the stable to split, but he believes that they can pursue individual storylines while still being unified.

Big E cited his teammate Kofi Kingston’s World Championship reign as the template for future storylines. During the angle, Kingston focused on the championship and was often accompanied by his friends during matches and segments. However, Big E and Xavier Woods remained a tag team and competed in the division.

“I still think we can do everything we want to as a faction. I could still do singles stuff and the New Day is still in tags. I’m prepared to do singles. I came in doing singles and I never saw myself as a tag team wrestler, but I love tag team wrestling and I grew to love it. But, I still think we don’t need to break up. We can do stuff like Kofi did where we still stayed a faction. We were still together and he pursued his singles stuff.”

According to Big E, the trio might not succeed on their own either. He stated that all three members couldn’t make meaningful contributions to the product at the same time, so he’d rather they stayed together for the betterment of their careers.

Big E recalled how some of the group’s early segments almost derailed their progress before it started. While he also wasn’t a fan of some of those segments, he revealed that they were determined to make it work. In the end, the superstars made the most of their opportunities and eventually got the gimmick over.

During the conversation, Big E opened about his ambitions to do a myriad of things in WWE. The superstar just believes that he can offer more to the company as part of the fan-favorite trio for the foreseeable future.

However, Big E did contest that the popular performers splitting up would be a memorable moment on par with The Shield’s unexpected disintegration a few years ago. He is merely concerned about what would happen to each member after that. Of course, there are members of the locker room who have pushed for Big E to win a major title.

Big E, Kingston and Woods have been allies since 2014. They have since gone on to become one of the most decorated partnerships in WWE history, and a future Hall of Fame induction is inevitable.