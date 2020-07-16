Donald Trump’s Family Regularly Used ‘The N-Word’ While He Was Growing Up, Niece Claims

Donald Trump’s family regularly used racist slurs while he was growing up, the president’s niece claimed as part of the publicity tour for her best-selling tell-all book.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Mary Trump said it was common for Donald Trump’s immediate family to use both racist and anti-Semitic terms while he was growing up.

“Growing up, it was sort of normal to hear them use the n-word or use anti-Semitic expressions,” she claimed, adding that she believes Donald Trump is “clearly racist” and believes acting out on that bigotry will “score him points” with his supporters.

Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, was published this week after surviving a legal challenge from the president’s brother, who attempted to put a stop to its publication. As The Inquisitr reported, the book set records for its massive one-day sales, and contains a number of revelations believed to be damaging to the president’s re-election chances.

As Business Insider noted, Mary Trump accused the president of making bullying and cheating “a way of life” and said he is not equipped to lead the country due to the divisions he has created.

“Donald’s penchant for division, and uncertainty about our country’s future have created a perfect storm of catastrophes that no one is less equipped than my uncle to manage,” she claimed in the book.

Critics have long accused Donald Trump of racism, both before and during his presidency. Much of this criticism has sharpened amid growing national protests in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, calling for efforts to address racism in law enforcement and the legal system along with efforts to address systemic racism.

The president under fire for responding to these protests with threats, including what many interpreted to be an authorization of the U.S. military to open fire on looters. He has similarly been criticized for refusing to condemn white supremacists and offering defenses of Confederate statues, while attacking those leading efforts to have these statues and monuments taken down.

The president has also been accused of racism in reference to the COVID-19 crisis, including what many saw as a racist term for the outbreak when he referred to it as the “Kung Flu” at a campaign rally in Tulsa. The White House later defended Trump’s language.

The White House has denied allegations in the book, with press secretary Kayleigh McEnany calling it “a book of falsehoods.”