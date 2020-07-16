Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Tiny White Shorts And Crop Top As She Displays Her Muscles

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo impressed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent video update. Wearing a revealing white outfit, the celebrity demonstrated how she maintains her peak physical fitness in a variety of exercise clips. In the caption, she also maintained that a workout could be performed anywhere, not just at the gym.

In the series, Qimmah wore a white crop top with shoestring straps. The scooped front showed off a little cleavage and featured a small black wedge on the bottom band.

She teamed this with fitted white shorts that left little to the imagination. As she worked out, her pert derriere was certainly on display and the ruched back further highlighted her impressive buns.

The look was completed with white-soled khaki-colored runners.

The fitness fanatic wore her dark hair slicked back into a high ponytail. A section of hair was wrapped around to hide her hairband and her gentle curled locks cascaded over her shoulders as she performed a series of exercises.

In the five short videos, Qimmah revealed to her followers a series of workouts that could be done anywhere and without the need for expensive gym equipment or dedicated space. These exercises appeared to be performed in the luxurious foyer of her own home, firmly demonstrating that any convenient space could be utilized in order to stay fit.

Several of the clips showed Qimmah working out her fabulous legs as she bent and stretched. Another clip saw her doing push-ups as she proved just how easy it was to exercise at home.

As soon as Qimmah posted the videos, her supporters were quick to respond. Within six hours, the set had gathered 16,400 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“You work out Any & Every Where!” said fellow Instagram model Nikee Olivera.

“Why are you so perfect?” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“So strong girl,” a fan said.

“Guns and cannons absolutely perfect,” a user exclaimed.

“I want her as my gym partner,” another person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her fans used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart and fire emoji. However, considering the fact the set included workout details, the muscly arm and peach ones were also used regularly.

While Qimmah often posts clips regarding her workout regime, she also posts images of herself. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently rocked a bright orange bodysuit that showed off her chiseled physique, much to the delight of her followers.