Valerie Cossette Infuses Style And Sexiness In A Hot Pink Bustier Top And Jeans

Canadian model and Instagram sensation Valerie Cossette went online on Thursday, July 16, and dropped a stunning new photograph on her timeline.

In the picture, Valerie could be seen rocking a hot pink bustier top that featured wired cups and a low-cut neckline. As a result, she showed off an ample amount of cleavage to tease her fans. The risque ensemble also enabled her to show off a glimpse of her bare midriff.

She teamed the top with high-waisted mom jeans that boasted two silver buttons on the waistline. She completed her sexy yet casual attire with a pair of pink sneakers.

She wore her raven-colored tresses in a high ponytail, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of gold hoop earrings, a delicate gold pendant that rested at the base of her throat, and a dainty ring.

It looked like the shoot took place in her house. A table and a chair, a white coffee table, a chandelier, and a lamp could be seen in the background. Valerie sat on the floor atop a plush white carpet, next to a sofa, and in front of a mirror. She rested her hand on the sofa, folded one of her knees, puckered her lips, gazed straight into the camera, and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Valerie wrote that she’d be giving off pink vibes this week. She also informed her fans that her outfit was from the British clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing and her sneakers were from Jordan.

Within seven hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 30,000 likes. What’s more, many of Valerie’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and posted about 440 messages to praise her amazing sense of style and beautiful facial features.

“You are so damn sexy I can’t even,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Oh wow, you look so beautiful, babe,” another user chimed in.

“You are always so gorgeous, you take my breath away!” a third admirer remarked.

“Did anyone ever tell you that you’re the prettiest woman in the whole world? Will you marry me, please?” a fourth follower expressed his wishful thinking.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by many other models and IG influencers, including Vicky Aisha, Vanessa Christine, Nina Serebrova, and Jessica Weaver.

Valerie shared another up-close image from the same photoshoot to provide her admirers with an eyeful of cleavage. As of the writing of this article, the pic has accrued more than 83,000 likes.