Quavo Says Girlfriend Saweetie Teaches Him ‘How To Love’ In New Interview

Migos rapper Quavo and his girlfriend, Saweetie, recently shared how their relationship has changed them for the better.

The famous pair graced the August cover of GQ and dished about how their romance came to be. Quavo shared with the outlet that he first saw his future girlfriend on Instagram with the help of his discover page. He said after he spent some time doing “research” on the “My Type” artist, he felt compelled to direct message her and ask her out on a date. They had their first date back in 2018 at a restaurant in Atlanta. She said the date was “awkward” at first, as Quavo almost choked on a crab cake during dinner. Once they decided to go to a party at a strip club, the couple said things soon became intense when shots fired at the club. However, he said their relationship has been electric ever since and she has helped him in ways he’s never experienced before.

“When she talks to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie s**tgoes out the window and the Quavo s**t goes out the window. I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me,” he said. “I don’t let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow up. She’s showing me how to love a woman.”

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

His partner also mentioned how being with Quavo has been a positive experience for her. Like her beau, the rapper said he sees her for her real self and not her on-stage persona. She said she can fully be Diamonte Harper with Quavo, which is her real name.

“I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him,” she shared. “Not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté… I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him.”

During the interview, the couple kept quiet about their plans for the future, per E! News. Since getting together, the couple has expressed their love for each other via social media. Back in May, the artist posted an Instagram photo of herself in a donut pool toy while she was swimming at night during Memorial Day weekend. In her caption, which you can see here, she said she had to have her boyfriend take care of her after was “doing the most,” the entire day.

In addition to their public displays of affection, Quavo said he enjoys putting a smile on his lady love’s face whenever he can. He rented a house with a pool for the two of them to enjoy during the Los Angeles heat.