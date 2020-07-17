‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Greg Rikaart Teases Kevin & Chloe’s Future

The Young and the Restless star Greg Rikaart recently teased the future of his on-screen alter ego’s Kevin’s relationship with Chloe to Soap Opera Digest. She was expecting the couple’s first baby boy together when the show went on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the last new storylines featured their baby shower, and she was getting close to giving birth.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) has had two daughters — Delia, who passed away, and Bella, who ended up being Kevin’s daughter. This time is different, though, because they are having a boy, and Kevin has never fathered a son before. He did not have the greatest relationship with his father, and that has caused some worries for the tech wiz. Rikaart teased that his character might be concerned about a few things when it comes to raising a different gender.

“I think he must have some anxiety about it. He has mentioned to Chloe that he’s afraid that he may pass on some of his bad traits, and with a son, it seems like there might be more of a chance of that happening. So, I think he has some nervousness over being a dad to a son,” he said.

Another thing the actor talked about is whether or not the couple would get married once The Young and the Restless began production again. He wasn’t sure what the storyline plans were, but he did feel like he had a good handle on what they needed to stay committed to each other and raise their family together.

Monty Brinton / CBS

“I feel that Kevin and Chloe have a good thing as is, and that seems enough for them… I think Kevin and Chloe must feel pretty bonded when it comes to parenting, so they don’t really need that marriage license,” said Rikaart.

Another exciting possibility that the actor appeared to like was the possibility of one of their children getting some of Chloe or Kevin’s less desirable traits. They are both known for scheming and getting into plenty of trouble in Genoa City in the distant and much closer past. Rikaart told the magazine that he could see the couple having to figure out how to deal with having their own problem child much like their mothers — Esther (Kate Linder) and Gloria (Judith Chapman) — had to do.

While the expecting couple lived at Chancellor Mansion when The Young and the Restless stopped filming due to COVID-19, the actor said that he believed that they might go for a place of their own sometime soon, especially given his on-screen partner’s penchant for design.