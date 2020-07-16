Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Her Curves In A Neon Green Bikini

Lindsey Pelas stunned her 8.9 million followers with her latest Instagram post, in which the blond bombshell posed in a brightly-colored two-piece that left her fans wanting more. She shared the sultry snapshot on Thursday, July 16.

Though she did not tag the location of the image in the post, it appeared to be a beautiful blue-sky day, not a cloud to be seen. Green palm trees appeared in the background.

Lindsey stood tall in the picture, her sea green eyes fixed directly on the lens. She wore a tight-lipped expression on her face. Her arched back faced the camera, and she threw a sultry glare over her shoulder. She placed her hands on her hips, with one touching her derriere.

The neon green two-piece only served to make the model’s sun-kissed skin appear even more tanned. The top of the swimsuit barely covered Lindsey’s buxom bust, and a hint of her underboob peeked through the bottom.

The teeny bottoms were a thong style, which showcased Lindsey’s booty.

Her long locks were styled in beachy waves; they cascaded down her back and reached the top of her backside. Side bangs swept over her forehead. Her tresses were a mix of brown and blond at the crown of her head, before transitioning into the platinum shade she’s known for.

Her nails were lacquered with a white polish.

Lindsey’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise.

Some fans heralded Lindsey as the greatest model of all-time.

“I think you are the [goat emoji] when it comes to models Lindsey. Beyond amazing,” they replied, complete with three yellow hearts.

Others opted to comment on her pose, as well as the view of the assets the position offered.

“Bootylicious,” said a social media user, punctuating their comment with a row of flame emoji and a blue heart.

“Don’t break your back,” another fan joked.

Others still shared their thoughts on her swimsuit.

“Beautiful outfit,” responded a fourth follower.

At the time of this writing, the sexy snap garnered more than 20,000 likes and over 260 comments in less than 40 minutes.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Lindsey frequently shares images of herself on Instagram showing off her body in skimpy outfits, whether they’re bathing suits or lingerie.

One of Lindsey’s latest snapshots featured her rocking a black bathing suit with a plunging keyhole cut-out in the middle of the swimwear that flaunted her buxom chest.