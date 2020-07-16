Danielle Herrington Smolders In Western-Inspired Bikini In Sneak Peek From Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Danielle Herrington was featured in a new Instagram post shared on Thursday, July 16, by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The photo was a sneak peek from the swimsuit model’s upcoming spread, which will be in the magazine’s 2020 edition – set to hit newsstands next Tuesday, July 21.

Herrington — who in 2018 became the third Black model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, after Tyra Banks and Beyonce, as Newsweek noted at the time — rocked an orange-brown two-piece suit for a Western-inspired look. Her bandeau top had an underwire structure and ruched details along the top edges of the cups.

Her matching bottoms boasted a hipster design that resembled tiny shorts. They had an inbuilt belt in the same burnt orange hue with a large, gold-colored buckle in the middle, adding to the overall theme of the shoot. Her suit was from Andi Bagus, according to one of the tags.

Herrington completed her outfit with a nude-colored, wide-brimmed hat by Lack of Color, as per another tag. Her dark chocolate curls tumbled over her shoulders from underneath the hat.

Herrington jetted off to the Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming late last year to shoot her spread with photographer Ruven Afanador. She struck a powerful pose amid native vegetation in the picture, propping her left leg to the side and taking the opposite hand to her head.

Sports Illustrated paired the shot with a quote from Herrington in which she addressed the importance of the magazine’s efforts to be diverse and include women from different backgrounds, ages and body sizes.

“That’s what I’m most proud of being a part of SI. Women uplifting other women. It’s so true to who I am and how I was raised,” Herrington concluded.

The photo has attracted about 5,000 likes and more than 45 comments since going live earlier today. Fans of the magazine — and the model — took to the comments section to share their reaction to her look and to Herrington’s beauty and skills.

“Such a beautiful Queen,” one user wrote.

“I’m loving the western bikini look,” replied another fan.

“Omg!! Absolutely divine,” a third user chimed in.

“Are you kidding me?!!! @danielle_herrington_ [string of fire emoji] you look INSANE,” added a fourth user.

Herrington isn’t very active on social media, but she does occasionally share shots from her campaigns, many of which feature her in bikinis or underwear. As previously written by The Inquisitr, one of her most recent posts captured her in purple lingerie, which included a thick-strapped bra with a V-neckline. The base of the bra was nude with a purple mesh overlay. It featured line drawings of a woman striking a variety of poses. The matching bottoms had a low waistline.