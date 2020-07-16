Anna Vakili Puts Her Sexy Thighs On Full Display In New Instagram Photo

British reality TV star and model Anna Vakili went online on Thursday and treated her 1.2 million Instagram followers to yet another impressive photograph.

In the picture, the 30-year-old model could be seen rocking a quench blue, button-down shirt. She teamed the shirt with a pair of black knee-high long sock boots that boasted diamante detailing and silver pencil heels. Her footwear rendered her legs an even more elongated look.

Anna wore her highlighted tresses in soft, romantic waves, letting her locks fall over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only chose to wear a delicate gold pendant that rested at the base of her throat. She also opted for a dainty gold bracelet in one of her wrists.

The photoshoot took place outdoors and Anna sat atop a short white wall. A plant and a white background wall could also be seen in the pic. She slightly bent her knee to expose her toned thighs, lightly touched her hair, puckered her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, she informed her followers that her sexy boots were from Ego Shoes, adding that they were designed by her fellow model and friend, Molly Mae.

Anna celebrated her friend’s achievement by running a contest on her page and promised to give away a voucher worth £150 (around $188) to the winners so that they could shop from Ego Shoe. She explained the rules and added that the contest will run until Sunday, July 19.

Within six hours of going live, the photo amassed more than 31,000 likes. In addition to that, Anna’s most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted about 1,800 messages in which they praised her sexy figure and sense of style. Many users also enthusiastically participated in the contest in a bid to win the voucher.

“Wow, you look so sexy, Anna! Keep rocking,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Those boots are out of this world and they look even better on you. Congrats to Molly,” another user chimed in.

“Love you, babes. You’re killing it, as usual,” a third follower wrote, adding multiple kisses emoji.

“Oh damn, look at those legs. How can you always look so amazing?” a fourth admirer questioned.

Aside from Anna’s regular fans and followers, several of her fellow TV personalities and models also liked and commented on the snap, including Molly Mae, Amber Rose Gill, and Demi Jones.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, on July 9, Anna shared another hot snap on her timeline in which she could be seen sporting orange lingerie to flaunt her famous curves.