Ramona Singer Lashes Out At Leah McSweeney For Saying She ‘Sh*ts During Sex’

Newcomer to the Real Housewives of New York, Leah McSweeney, raised eyebrows when she claimed that Ramona Singer “sh*ts during sex.” Once Ramona heard about the slight, she lashed out at Leah, saying that Leah was lying, immature, and seeking attention through bullying.

It all started when housewives “friend” Elyse Slaine and Leah filmed a video bashing Ramona’s sex life, as Hollywood Life reports.

The video begins with Elyse alone saying that she no longer wants to be Ramona’s friend.

“You want a little tea on Ramona? Wait ’til you hear why she says that she can’t meet a man. Listen to what she says. … I have a friend who wants to give a little tea on why Ramona can’t meet a man,” Elyse said.

Leah then jumped into the video to proclaim that Ramona “sh*ts during sex” as Elyse laughed.

The video went viral on Real Housewives fans’ social media accounts, such as BravoHistorian. Ramona apparently saw the video there, where she chose to respond.

“There is absolutely no truth to this,” Ramona said. “These girls are blatantly lying to create fake news in order to try and gain their own fame. It is very sad, immature and quite frankly mean girl behavior. The [sic] both have daughters and Nicole Slaine @nikislaine is a family friend. What example are they sending them … that bullying is acceptable.”

It didn’t end there. Leah responded to Ramona, calling her a “geriatric Regina George” and defended her daughter, saying that she treats everyone with respect, no matter their religion, race, or sexuality. Leah referred to Ramona as someone who says “all lives matter,” a term used by some to push back against Black Lives Matter supporters.

Heidi Gutman / Bravo

She went on to say that Elyse had once been a true friend of Ramona’s but that the original RHONY castmember didn’t deserve to have her in her life any longer.

The two dropped the argument there, it seems, because neither has responded since then. But fans know that the two have been butting heads since they met on the latest season of the show. After numerous conflicts, Leah recently went off about people who traveled to Florida during the coronavirus pandemic, putting others at risk. While she didn’t call out Ramona specifically, the 63-year-old has faced scrutiny for choosing to spend much of the past few months in the state.

She recently said that staying in Florida was the “best thing” for her and her family.