Cardi B Defends Offset’s Decision To Buy Their Daughter Kulture A Reported $9K Birkin Bag

Cardi B took to social media to jump to her husband Offset’s defense on Thursday, July 16.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the celebrity tot turned 2-years-old on Friday, July 10. According to Hollywood Life, one of the items the toddler’s parents gifted her with was a Hermes Birkin bag. The Migos rapper shared a video of her unwrapping the bag while she wore a pink tutu dress, butterfly wings and a matching floral headband with bunny ears. He captioned the video, which you can see here, by saying he thought Wednesday, July 15, was the perfect time to, “Birkin my baby.”

Shortly after the father-of-four shared the post of his child opening her $9,000 handbag, many commenters took to Twitter to discuss the luxurious gift she received. Many said Kulture was too young to fully understand the gift and thought she would only use the stylish item as a place to store her snacks. One Twitter user felt the couple wasn’t paying attention to what their daughter actually wanted, and was more focused on how the bag would look on social media. Cardi retweeted the user’s tweet and defended her husband’s decision to her millions of followers.

“No it’s not always about what your kids want,” Cardi tweeted. “Kids want ice cream and cake all day NOT HAPPENING. My kid wants to be in the pool all day NOT HAPPENING. We can do light up shoes and princess dress all day in the house if we going out she gotta match me! If I’m fly my kid too.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Following her tweet, Cardi further defended herself and Offset via her Instagram stories. She said that while she does agree that her daughter might be too young to fully appreciate being the owner of a hot-ticket item, her husband was focused on the family’s public persona. The “Money” artist mentioned the fact that Kulture is in the public eye as much as her parents, and needs something to wear on the red carpet in the future. Through the years, Cardi herself has shown her love of Birkin bags. Back in February, the mother-of-one posted a photo on Instagram and showed off a blond hairstyle and a bright orange handbag.

While their choice of presents caused controversy online, the famous pair made sure their daughter had a special birthday celebration last week. The couple turned their home into a playground for Kulture and her friends to enjoy. Some of the highlights from the bash included a large ball pit and matching plaid outfits for the mother-daughter duo.