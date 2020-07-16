Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Offers An Update On Son Hart’s Neurological Disorder

Meghan King Edmonds offered an update on Hart on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

Meghan King Edmonds took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, where the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member offered an update on her son Hart’s neurological disorder by revealing that he is now wearing a vest built to help his brain register the movements that his body is making.

After first revealing that Hart is still in therapy, which he began last in 2019, Meghan shared a video in which her two-year-old son was seen seated beside his twin brother, Hayes, and wearing his new “superhero suit.”

“What it does, it’s just a stretchy material. It’s kind of like a swimsuit in the way it goes on,” Meghan explained, adding that the device gives his body feedback so that he knows where he is in space.

“With his neurological disability, sometimes [Hart] doesn’t really know where his feet are. So, he moves them a lot. So, the purpose of this suit, this superhero suit, is to let his body know where it stands so he can use his brain to think about what he’s doing more,” she continued.

Meghan then revealed that in addition to allowing Hart’s brain to think more about what he is actually doing, the vest lets the child spend less time trying to figure out where his body is actually located in space.

Although the vest did appear to be fairly large, the small child didn’t seem to mind it at all. In fact, as Meghan encouraged the idea of wearing the item by labeling it a “superhero suit,” Hart appeared to be quite thrilled with his new attire.

Meghan King Edmonds attends the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan shared an Instagram post with her fans and followers earlier this week in which she encouraged her online audience members to ask her questions and get her out of the “rabbit hole” of social media that she was in. Meghan then responded to a fan who asked her if she was happy.

“Yes,” Meghan replied, along with a happy face.

“I have my ups and downs (like everyone) but I’m at a place in my life where I’m really happy,” she added.

Following Meghan’s split from Jim in October of 2019, she began dating Christian Schauf, an entrepreneur based out of Utah, and in recent weeks, she’s been seen spending time, both with her kids and without, at his home in the north as Jim enjoys his romance with girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor, who he’s been dating since earlier this year.