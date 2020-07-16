‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Gloria Pops Out Of A Christmas Present

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, July 17 brings Christmas in July with an episode that originally aired on December 21, 2016. In the classic storylines, Gloria presents herself as a gift — literally. Kevin stands up for Chloe against his mom’s outrage at their relationship. At the Newmans, Victor and Nikki face their challenges head-on.

On the next, The Young and the Restless, Gloria (Judith Chapman) returned to Genoa City just in time for the holidays, according to SheKnows Soaps. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) planned to enjoy the holiday with Kevin (Greg Rikaart), Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Bella. Simple, quiet, family moments were what they’d hoped to have. However, while the awaited the rest of the group, the Fenmore Baldwin’s accepted the delivery of a large present. Glo surprised them when she jumped out of a large wrapped box. She made herself in the gift, but not everybody felt thrilled about the surprise. The matriarch was pleased, though, and she said she intended to enjoy being with both her sons for the holiday this time. The couple wondered how they got included on Santa’s naughty list but didn’t get any explanation.

Monty Brinton / CBS

The unexpected visitor seemed less happy, though when her younger son showed up with his significant other. Glo had plenty of awful things to say about her boy’s choice. However, Kevin stood by Chloe and Bella when his mom attacked them. She assumed the little girl was her son’s, but that hadn’t been confirmed. Even so, he assured his mom that they were together as a happy family. The possible new grandma got her digs in, though, by wondering about Bella’s mom’s day pass from a mental hospital, which didn’t make anybody pleased to hear.

Finally, another storyline on tomorrow’s The Young and the Restless showed Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) as they tackled a challenge in true Newman style. The whole drama with Sully turning out to be Christian left Nikki feeling blue as she placed gifts under the Christmas tree. She’d purchased a train for Sully, and it turned out that he didn’t even exist. However, Victor reminded his wife that the little boy was still alive — he was Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) son instead of Dylan’s (Steve Burton). Although it had been quite a shock to everybody, including Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), they could take solace in the fact that Nick had his little boy back, and he was still a part of the Newman family. The Mustache vowed to ensure that Faith ended up having a wonderful, carefree holiday, though, despite all that had happened in recent months.