Abby Dowse Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny Blue Bikini

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit while spending time at the pool. Abby referenced the Gold Coast of Australia in the caption, suggesting that’s where the picture was taken.

She stood immersed in a pristine pool of water with square white tiles along the edge and a concrete area surrounding it. Grass was visible in the distance, and the area was surrounded by several large, lush trees that provided greenery and shade. A hint of the vibrant blue sky peeked through the trees, and the sun shone down on Abby’s bronzed body.

Her curves looked incredible in the sexy swimwear from the brand Oh Polly, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. The top consisted of little more than two triangular cups connected with thin string. The minuscule cups barely covered anything at all, and displayed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The soft blue hue of the bikini top looked gorgeous against Abby’s sun-kissed skin, and she drew even more attention to her cleavage by layering on a few delicate necklaces.

Abby paired the sexy bikini top with matching bottoms that were also in pale hues. The bottoms were two-toned, with a pale blue shade on one side and a pale yellow shade on the other. They dipped low in the front, exposing her flat stomach, and stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs.

Abby’s legs were immersed in the water, although her thighs were still visible in the frame. She placed one hand by her side and rested the other on the edge of the pool as she stared seductively at the camera.

The bombshell’s long blond locks were parted in the middle, and her tresses tumbled down in a tousled style that had an effortless vibe. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 1,600 likes and 123 comments within just 16 minutes of going live.

“Looking like the Gold Coast dream,” one fan commented, followed by a flame emoji.

“Perfection,” another follower added simply.

“So beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“Stunning, as always,” another wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby channeled a much different vibe in a pink set from the retailer Missy Empire. She posed in a bedroom decorated in white tones, and the vibrant pink hue of her ribbed garments were breathtaking in the setting. She paired a skimpy cropped look with a long skirt that hugged her curves to perfection.