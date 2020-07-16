Khloe Terae Lets It All Hang Out In A Bright Green Bikini

Khloe Terae went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram pic. The stunning Canadian model put her fit figure in full view as she encouraged her fans to never look back.

In the racy upload, Khloe looked hotter than ever as she sported a bright green bikini. The top featured a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. The garment also exposed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in the spotlight.

She accessorized the style with a pair of diamond studded earrings, multiple bracelets on her wrist, and a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

In the first photo, Khloe stood in a white room with her hip pushed out. She had one hand placed on her thigh as the other grabbed a fistful of hair. In the second shot, she looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face as she put one hand behind her head.

The final snap featured her with both hands in her hair as she stared into the camera. In the background of the pics, a large mirror and white tiled floor were also visible.

Khloe parted her long, blond hair down the middle. She styled the locks in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

The model’s Instagram account has garnered more than 2.3 million followers. Those fans make short work of showing their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 3,300 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages during that time.

“You have the most breathtakingly beautiful eyes!” one follower declared.

“How are u even a real human!? You’re so perfect its insane,” another wrote.

“Sexy summer gal,” a third comment read.

“You are so gorgeous,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s often spotted rocking racy little bathing suits, tight tops, and form-fitting pants in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a white string bikini with a red maple leaf print as she celebrated Canada Day. That post has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 380 comments to date.