Nazanin Mandi Goes Topless Underneath Yellow Blazer Jacket On The Beach

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The model is an ambassador for the fashion brand Missguided and always looks nothing short of incredible in their garments.

Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in an open yellow blazer jacket. She went topless underneath and showed off her decolletage and toned physique. Mandi paired the outfit with matching high-waisted pants that covered her feet. She accessorized with a white choker necklace and what was seemingly her wedding ring. The brunette beauty styled her curly shoulder-length hair down and kept her nails short with no polish.

Mandi treated followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, the former R U the Girl contestant was captured standing on the sand in front of the sea. Mandi was photographed from head-to-toe with her legs parted and her hands touching her pants. She looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and sizzled in the sultry snapshot.

In the next slide, Mandi was snapped sitting down in the same location. She rested one hand behind her and stared in front of her on the right.

In the third frame, Mandi posed from the knees-up in a beautiful portrait pic. She tilted head to the right slightly and made everything look effortless.

In the fourth and final pic, Mandi pushed her left leg out and rested her hand on her knee. She raised her head, closed her eyes, and boasted her striking jawline.

For her caption, the 33-year-old treated her followers to a code that will give them 20 percent off the Missguided website.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 18,200 likes and over 340 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“That’s my fave color and it’s gorgeous on you!!” one user wrote.

“That color looks amazing on you, yesssss,” another person shared.

“One of most beautiful goddesses in the game,” remarked a third fan.

“Ok but you’re actually like a walking ray of sunshine,” a fourth admirer commented.

Slaying in Missguided outfits is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a mini black dress from the same brand that had two straps on each side. The garment looked to be a lot shorter on one side, which helped showcase her toned legs. Mandi went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized with small earrings. She scraped her brunette hair off her face and styled her locks in a bun.