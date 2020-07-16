Savannah Prez Showcases Chiseled Physique In Curve-Hugging Leggings

Savannah Prez showed off her chiseled physique to her 800,000 Instagram fans on Thursday, July 16, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post a selfie in which she sported a workout set that clung to her muscular body.

The Belgian fitness model rocked a two-piece set in varying shades of pink. Her skintight leggings had a magenta waistband that hugged her navel, drawing attention to her chiseled upper abs. The same color covered the legs from the mid-thighs down, with a few white stripes just above the knees. The upper thighs portion of the leggings was rose-colored. The thin fabric outlined Prez’s famous quads, helping to showcase her muscles.

Her top was a bubblegum pink shade that completed the romantic color palette of her ensemble. The crop top boasted a low-cut neckline that allowed Prez to flaunt a bit of her cleavage. The top was made of a soft fabric that fit her loosely.

Prez posed in front of a full-length mirror next to an uncovered window, which let in natural light. She held her iPhone in front of her torso to snap the selfie. She glanced at her own reflection, with a half smile on her lips. The picture was taken in her native Belgium, according to the geotag. Those who follow her account will recognize she was at home, given that she often takes selfies in this same exact spot. Prez faced the camera as she stood with her legs shoulder-width distance apart.

Prez wore her light brown hair styled down and swept over to one side as it fell in front of her shoulders in loose waves.

The snapshot has garnered more than 10,700 likes and over 150 comments within just two hours. Her fans didn’t hold anything back in the comments section, praising her outfit, figure and sexiness.

“Looks like you are getting those legs back,” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE KILLING IT GIRL!! Look at those muscles,” raved another fan.

“Strong, Beautiful and sexy!! What else??” a third admirer chimed in.

“So cute [heart-eyes emoji] [red heart] keep it up,” added a fourth user.

Prez often rocks athleticwear on her Instagram feed. On Tuesday, July 14, when posted a different image of herself clad in a mismatched set, as The Inquisitr has previously written. Prez was featured sitting on the arm of a light pink chair. She wore an olive green sports bra with medium shoulder straps and a black bottom elastic. The garment had the “EHPlabs” logo written across the chest. She had on a pair of black spandex shorts with a daringly short cut.