Kim Kardashian Poses In Sexy Snap With All Of Her Sisters, Looking Like The ‘Spice Girls’

Stunning mega-celebrity Kim Kardashian thrilled her 179 million devoted fans with her most recent post on Thursday afternoon. The throwback image of all the Kardashian/Jenner sisters posed together racked up 1.4 million likes in under an hour after it went live.

The casual photo showed Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall lined up next to one another in front of a white brick wall.

It appears that Saint, Kim’s son with artist Kanye West, had adorably “photobombed” the image, as he was caught sneaking a glimpse at the photographer from behind Kourtney’s leg.

All the ladies displayed drastically different appearances in both attitude and dress, which perhaps contributed to Kim’s caption. She referred to the Spice Girls, an all-female band well-known for their five distinct and individual personas.

Kourtney wore a stylish, very short, navy shirt dress. It had decorative double breast pockets, french cuffs, and a matching sash cinched around her waist and tied in a bow in the front. Pointed clear heels accentuated the length of her lean, toned legs. Her natural brunette hair was parted in the center and hung just past her shoulders. She had a beautiful smile on her face.

Kim wore a stunning red outfit that emphasized all of her famous curves. She had on a red long-sleeved crop top that was buttoned only twice in the center, leaving her decolletage and a bit of her belly bare. Her high-waisted pants had a red and white “bandanna” pattern. The top half of her crimson hair was pulled back into a bun, leaving a few face-framing pieces in the front.

Khloe looked glamorous in a long-sleeved mini dress that clung to her body. It was a pale gold color and appeared to be made out of a shimmering fabric. Her rich brown tresses were parted in the center and pulled forward, cascading over her breasts down to her slim waist.

Kylie appeared the sassiest in the group. She cocked her head, squinted her eyes, and playfully stuck her tongue out at the camera. Her light pink hair was styled straight and complimented her stunning olive complexion. Kylie wore tight vinyl leggings that shone in the light, a simple gray t-shirt, and crisp white Nikes. She also had a pink and mint patterned bag slung under one arm.

Kendall, the most statuesque of the ladies, wore a matching 2-piece set with a bright gold pattern that appears to have been batiked or tie-dyed. The asymmetrical top revealed one slender arm and the lines of her collarbone. The loose-fitting pants draped over her white sneakers. She arched her back and tilted her face to the camera in an experienced model’s pose.

8,000 followers were also quick to express their adoration for the post in the comments section using heart and flame emoji. A number of people sweetly cast their unofficial vote for Kim, stating “Ginger” in their comment, referring to the cheeky caption and Kim’s long red hair.