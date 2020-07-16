‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards’ Husband Aaron Phypers Joins Her On The Set Of ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’

The producers are getting creative.

Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, have taken their love to the set of The Bold and the Beautiful.

After appearing alongside his wife on the past couple of seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Aaron joined Denise for filming on the daytime soap, where he filled in for her love interest on the program, which made for a safer situation for Denise and the rest of the CBS series’ cast and crew, who are doing their best to maintain a clean environment as they produce new episodes of the long-running series.

After recently being joined at The Bold and the Beautiful by Aaron, Denise shared a photo of the two of them posing alongside one another with their masks on as a camera was seen set up behind them. In the caption of her July 15 post, Denise told her fans and followers that she was extremely thankful to the series for allowing Aaron to film her love scenes with her, rather than her usual co-star.

“[The Bold and the Beautiful] got creative when it comes to us kissing our co-star,” she wrote. “Some of our husbands [and] wives were able to come [and] be on set with us. I can’t thank Brad Bell, production, our crew, cast, [and] of course my hubby [Aaron Phypers] for helping the show move forward during this time.”

While their didn’t seem to be anything controversial shared in Denise’s post, she ultimately decided to remove the image and her caption from her Instagram page sometime after sharing it on Wednesday.

Although it isn’t know why she deleted the post, it may have something to do with the way in which fans have reacted to Aaron’s recent behavior on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After all, Aaron has been seen feuding with a number of her co-stars, including Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne, in recent weeks, which some have found to be a bit aggressive.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend Bravo’s Premiere Party For ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 9. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika opened up about her drama with Aaron during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, admitting that when it came to one of the cast’s upcoming events, she wasn’t looking forward to seeing him at all.

“Listen, I live with a really smart man, so I’m over being mansplained to, okay? Especially by anyone else’s husband,” Erika said in a confessional, according to a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.