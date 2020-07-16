Mariana Morais Flaunts Her Curves In A Floral Bikini & Teases ‘I Like Pretty Fields & Pretty Sunsets’

Brazilian bombshell Mariana Morais took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to stun her followers with a new array of bikini snaps. The model shared five new photos and it did not take long for everybody to show a great deal of appreciation for these.

Mariana tagged the swimwear line Blackbough in her first picture and it appeared that this was their “Spring Fling” floral pattern. The top had a tie in the front and thin spaghetti straps over the shoulders and across the back. The triangle top allowed the gorgeous model to flaunt plenty of deep cleavage and the matching string bottoms gave Mariana an opportunity to show off her cheeky side as well.

In addition to the floral bikini, Mariana wore a sheer cover-up skirt over her hips. The garment tied at the side and was revealing enough let her sizzling-hot curves dominate the photos. Mariana had her long, blond tresses cascading loosely down her back and a few wisps were caught by the breeze as she posed and shifted positions.

The geotag for Mariana’s post suggested that these snaps were taken in Malibu, California, and she teased in her caption that she liked pretty sunsets and fields. The sky behind her displayed a colorful sunset with soft hues of light oranges and yellows, and she stood in an open field area with some green hills in the distance.

“Oh and you are beautiful and sexy young woman,” one of her fans commented.

Each of the five new photos that Mariana shared showed her in a slightly different position. Her nearly 800,000 followers were given chances to appreciate her pert derriere, long, tanned legs, and flat tummy, and people could hardly choose a favorite picture.

“Prettiest girl ever,” a follower praised.

“Looking incredibly beautiful and very sexy mariana,” another follower noted.

Many of Mariana’s recent Instagram posts have featured her jaw-dropping figure in various sexy bikinis and luscious settings. This new set of snapshots generated a lot of love from her followers, with nearly 37,000 of them liking the post in the first hour after she had first shared it.

Dozens of people commented on Mariana’s new post as well, and the consensus was that she looked absolutely incredible in this floral bikini ensemble.

“You are a goddess,” someone else declared.

By the looks of the reactions to these new pictures, the gorgeous model was causing quite the stir among her many fans. This latest set showed a somewhat softer side of her than is typical and people did not hesitate to show her how much they loved it.