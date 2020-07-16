Dasha Mart Shows Off Her Flexibility By Doing The Splits While Clad In A Tiny Pink Thong

Dasha Mart showed off her flexibility on Instagram in a smoking hot triple-photo update. The July 16 upload captured the model in a skimpy thong that showcased her bombshell body.

The first image in the series captured the influencer posed inside of an apartment building. She made sure to include a geotag for the GranParaiso Residences, which is a complex in Miami, Florida. Dasha was positioned in front of a large set of windows that overlooked another tall building. Rain could be seen trickling down the window, and it looked like a dreary day.

Dasha tilted her chin back and closed her eyes as she rested her weight on her hands, which were placed in front of her, near her thighs. She showed off her flexibility by doing the splits on a tile-lined floor. Dasha stunned in a tight white tank top that secured around her back with thin straps. The top was tight on her figure and teased a peek of her bronze back while her muscular arms were well on display. Dasha’s bottoms were even more revealing, and she opted for a pink thong that exposed her pert derriere.

The second snapshot in the series was snapped at a different angle, but the model did the splits like in her previous image. That time, she was positioned on a carpet in front of the metal encased windows. She leaned her head toward the ground, and her ombre-dyed locks came tumbling down her back.

The last image in the deck was taken from above, and it treated Dasha’s fans to a full view of her peachy posterior. Her tiny panties arched over her booty, but they didn’t manage to cover the dark-ink tattoo on the top of her booty. Dasha placed her elbows on the ground and rested her chin on both of her hands. She styled her hair with a middle part and added some curls to her flowing mane.

In the caption of the photo, Dasha tagged her photographer, Dreamstate, and asked fans which picture they liked the most. The update has been well-received by Dasha’s followers and it has amassed over 20,000 likes and 375-plus comments. Several Instagrammers applauded the model’s flexibility, while many simply used emoji to convey their feelings.

“Wow, i love your body shape,” one follower complemented with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Absolutely Gorgeous. Have a wonderful day,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Lovely set of photos! Beautiful stretch!” another fan added.

“Your every status are flawless my Queen,” a fourth wrote alongside a series of flames.