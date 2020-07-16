Marli Alexa Lounges On The Beach While Wearing A White String Bikini On Instagram

Marli Alexa flaunted her bikini body when she returned her Instagram account on Wednesday to share yet another revealing photo. In the caption of the post, she revealed to fans that while posing for the pic, a large wave nearly swept her and all of her belongings away.

In the racy picture, Marli looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a tiny white string bikini. The top fastened around her neck and behind her back. It also boasted thin spaghetti straps that gave fans a peek at her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms tied around her curvy hips and accentuated her petite waist. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also spotlighted in the shot.

Marli laid on her stomach on top of a white and yellow beach towel a she sprawled out on the sand in Laguna Beach. She placed one hand on the ground next her and rested her head in her other hand. She arched her back slightly and gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background of the snap, the sand was visible, as well as some tall trees. A bright blue sunlit sky with a few white fluffy clouds could be seen overhead.

Marli parted her long, blond hair in the center of her head. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that brushed lightly over her back and cascaded down her shoulders.

The young model has accumulated more than 523,000 followers to her account. Many of those fans couldn’t get enough of the racy pic, clicking the like button more than 19,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 330 remarks about the shot during that time.

“You are such a beauty,” one follower wrote.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” declared another.

“Beautiful pic you look so gorgeous!” a third social media user gushed.

“Omg!! Your eyes are so beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showcasing her flawless physique in revealing ensembles. She’s been known to don tiny tops, scanty bathing suits, and tight bottoms in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this week when she wore a black thong bikini as she straddled a blue jet ski and soaked up some sun in Lake Powell, Utah. To date, that snap has raked in more than 24,000 likes and over 300 comments.