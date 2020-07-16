Dua Lipa Poses In Cut-Out Corset-Style Top After Dying Hair Back To Brunette

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself back as a brunette. On Tuesday, the British singer uploaded a snapshot of herself from when she had brown hair and asked her followers if she should “bring her back.” You can view that image here.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a white cut-out corset-style top that displayed her decolletage. The garment featured long sleeves and showed off the side of her body slightly. Lipa paired the ensemble with black trousers that had a chain detailing at the front. She accessorized herself with a necklace, rings, and small earrings while rocking French manicured nails. Lipa styled her shoulder-length brunette locks down and straight for the occasion.

The music star treated fans to four pics within one upload.

In the first shot, she took a carefree selfie of herself in the mirror of a hallway with her phone. Lipa raised her right arm and flashed a smile while poking her tongue out. She looked happy to be a brunette again and posed in front of a framed picture on the wall.

In the final two frames, Lipa took more photos of herself in the elevator mirror. In the third slide, she sported a pouty expression while in the fourth, she showed off her outfit from the mouth down.

For her caption, the 24-year-old expressed that her natural hair color is “back by popular demand.”

She geotagged her upload as New York, letting fans know where these pics took place.

In the span of three hours, Lipa’s post racked up more than 2.1 million likes and over 14,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 48.6 million followers.

“YAS! Brunettes have more fun,” one user wrote.

“YEEEEEEEEESSSSS, OMGGGG SOO BEAUTIFUL,” another person shared passionately in capital letters, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS MY QUEEN OMG SO GORGEOUS,” remarked a third fan.

“You could pull off purple BUT brunettes are the best,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Lipa. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sleeveless pink crop top. The “Break My Heart” hitmaker completed the outfit with shimmery high-waisted Versace shorts that featured their signature logo going across the top and a green plant pattern all over. Lipa scraped her hair off her face and styled it up in a high bun. She was captured on a white sofa and showed off her toned physique in a two-photo upload.