Bella Hadid Slays In Two Swimsuits In New Black & White Photo Set

Bella Hadid wowed her 31.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday, July 16, posting a two-photo set of herself in two different one-piece swimsuits. The black-and-white pictures were for a Calvin Klein shoot, as Bella modeled the bathing suits emblazoned with the brand’s label.

In the first snap from the photo shoot, the supermodel looked directly at the camera, her eyes half-lidded. Her lashes left shadows that extended past her eyes, giving her a glamorous cat-eye appearance. Her lips were set in a straight line, and she wore a serious expression on her face. The shadows made her cheekbones look sculpted.

Bella stood tall against the corner of a wall, her arms bent at the elbows, her hands holding back her dark hair. This positioning flaunted her toned arms. She cast a grayscale shadow against the wall.

She sported a dark one-piece with a rectangular neckline. The narrowly-cut swimsuit featured a repeat of Calvin Klein’s “CK” lettering on the straps and piping of the suit, which extended down to the length of the garment. Bella stood from the side in the photo, which also showcased a hint of her derriere.

The second shot showed the runway model in another Calvin Klein bathing suit, this one sporting a plunging neckline that emphasized Bella’s buxom bust. She laid down in the image, arching her body into a slight C-shape. The dark one-piece also boasted a band around her waist that featured “CALVIN KLEIN” written in all-caps in a white font.

In the comments section of the post, Bella’s fans sent her messages of compliments and praise. While some solely chose to send rows of hearts, others wrote lengthier comments.

“GO OFF QUEEN,” wrote one fan in all-caps, punctuating their comment with a red heart and two starry-eyed emoji.

“You are so f gorgeous,” commented a second social media user, adding a crying face.

“You are absolutely stunning,” gushed another, including a starry-eyed emoji.

“My beautiful baby [butterfly emoji] im so proud of you,” shared a fourth follower.

As of press time, the Instagram slideshow racked up more than 710,000 likes and upwards of 2,200 comments.

As Bella Hadid fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares photos of herself modeling swimsuits on Instagram.

One of her most recent posts featured Bella in yet another photo set, this one with her showing off a brown bikini that showcased her abs and her cleavage. That slideshow garnered an impressive 1.9 million likes at the time of this writing.